MPREIS Alpmehl - Packaging

M P R E I S A L P M E H L
Coarse, all-purpose or minimalist
The “Alpmehl”, as you can find it on the shelves of MPREIS, is a thoroughly pure product.
But with a timeless product like flour there isn’t anything to add, anyway.
Which is also true for the packaging of “Alpmehl”. It is a statement of clarity.
C R E D I T S
Client: MPREIS Warenvertriebs GmbH
Project Management & Consulting: Sabrina Dojlidko
Creative Direction: Mike Fuisz
Art Direction: Lena Wurm, Sabine Kernbichler
Grafic Design: Lena Wurm
Portfolio-Photography: Lumikki
