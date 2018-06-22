About

EMERGING FROM A RICH HISTORY – Bentwood Cafe introduces the process of exploring to the dining experience, allowing visitors to discover somethin… Read More

EMERGING FROM A RICH HISTORY – Bentwood Cafe introduces the process of exploring to the dining experience, allowing visitors to discover something new as they journey through the space. Reflecting the rich history of the building, the interior creates a multi-layered space that adds depth and intimacy to the cafe which keeps the visitor intrigued and engaged. Bentwood is a statement and confidently ‘climbs’ to a new level for the business owners. The brand direction uses the interior response as a starting point and likewise considers how the visitor will interact with the brand as they go on their ‘Bentwood’ journey. The identity further emphasises the pulse and energy of the cafe by using stacking and layering. This also creates a playful, adaptable and dynamic response whilst also maintaining a connection to the iconic Bentwood chair. Read Less

Published: