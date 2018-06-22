Pop & Pac Studio
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
Bentwood Cafe
3788
648
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    EMERGING FROM A RICH HISTORY – Bentwood Cafe introduces the process of exploring to the dining experience, allowing visitors to discover somethin… Read More
    EMERGING FROM A RICH HISTORY – Bentwood Cafe introduces the process of exploring to the dining experience, allowing visitors to discover something new as they journey through the space. Reflecting the rich history of the building, the interior creates a multi-layered space that adds depth and intimacy to the cafe which keeps the visitor intrigued and engaged. Bentwood is a statement and confidently ‘climbs’ to a new level for the business owners. The brand direction uses the interior response as a starting point and likewise considers how the visitor will interact with the brand as they go on their ‘Bentwood’ journey. The identity further emphasises the pulse and energy of the cafe by using stacking and layering. This also creates a playful, adaptable and dynamic response whilst also maintaining a connection to the iconic Bentwood chair. Read Less
    Published:
Follow us on Instagram @pop_and_pac
Branding, Signage, Packaging, Website and Graphic Design by Pop & Pac 
Collateral Photography by Foliolio + Architectural Photography by Tom Blachford
Printing by O'Kelly Group & Hungry Workshop
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.