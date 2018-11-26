About

The Monograph of Irma Brósz Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tibori Szabó Zoltán, the monograph of artist Irma Brósz offers a rich documentary of the artist’s life and work and explores the circumstances of the communist period. Each colored motif on the publication and visuals portrays the different periods in the artist's life. On the cover of the book and on the posters the paintings created in different times of Irma’s life are dissolved. Inspired by the many communist style notebooks and coupons that Irma Brósz had, the layout of the publication is based on the special visuals of these personal items: the lines, spreadsheets, headers, fonts, hierarchy systems and textile padded covers. On the canvas cover, the signature of Irma Brósz emerges from the surface as an oil paint brush stroke. Inside the book, the paintings and drawings are depicted in their actual state, in many cases the edges of textiles and cartons are visible. All these details reflect the flowing, organic person Read Less

Published: