Roland Peltan-Brosz
Budapest, Hungary
Irma Brósz
    The Monograph of Irma Brósz Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tibori Szabó Zoltán, the monograph of artist Irma Brósz offers a rich documentary o…
    The Monograph of Irma Brósz Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tibori Szabó Zoltán, the monograph of artist Irma Brósz offers a rich documentary of the artist’s life and work and explores the circumstances of the communist period. Each colored motif on the publication and visuals portrays the different periods in the artist's life. On the cover of the book and on the posters the paintings created in different times of Irma’s life are dissolved. Inspired by the many communist style notebooks and coupons that Irma Brósz had, the layout of the publication is based on the special visuals of these personal items: the lines, spreadsheets, headers, fonts, hierarchy systems and textile padded covers. On the canvas cover, the signature of Irma Brósz emerges from the surface as an oil paint brush stroke. Inside the book, the paintings and drawings are depicted in their actual state, in many cases the edges of textiles and cartons are visible. All these details reflect the flowing, organic person Read Less
    Published:


The Monograph of Irma Brósz

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tibori Szabó Zoltán, the monograph of artist Irma Brósz offers a rich documentary of the artist’s life and work and explores the circumstances of the communist period.

Each colored motif on the publication and visuals portrays the different periods in the artist's life. On the cover of the book and on the posters the paintings created in different times of Irma’s life are dissolved. Inspired by the many communist style notebooks and coupons that Irma Brósz had, the layout of the publication is based on the special visuals of these personal items: the lines, spreadsheets, headers, fonts, hierarchy systems and textile padded covers. On the canvas cover, the signature of Irma Brósz emerges from the surface as an oil paint brush stroke. Inside the book, the paintings and drawings are depicted in their actual state, in many cases the edges of textiles and cartons are visible. All these details reflect the flowing, organic personality of Irma’s art.


Writer:
Tibori Szabó Zoltán

Design and Editorial:
Peltán-Brósz Roland

Book binding:
Kiss Botond

PELTAN-BROSZ
Full-service brand consultancy. Helping brands achieve their goals by crafting exceptional visuals.



During the discussions with Tibori Szabó Zoltán, writer of the book, we talked about stories and political events, the private and the professional life of Irma Brósz. The work and lifestyle of Irma Brósz is generally characterized by the late Nagybánya movement and the socialist oppression. Irma and her art circle worked in three genres: portrait, still life and landscape. This was their protest against communist dictatorship that sponsored only socialist subjects like the workers, the agriculture or portraits of leaders of the communist party. The consequence of Irma’s protest was that she was rejected by the high art circles that were under the communist pressure also, and lived in poverty. Her life as an anti-communist artist and activist was difficult. In the view of Tibori Szabó Zoltán, this conflict is best seen in the life and work of Irma Brósz, its exemplary figure.



