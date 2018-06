MOME / Visual Grammar No2. / Graphic Design Timeline | LINE

course leader: Dora Balla

-

design and text: Dora Balla

-

publisher: Moholy - Nagy University of Art and Design

-

press: EPC Budaörs

technology: offset, 4 colour + Silver hot foil (book spine)

paper: Cyclus offset 135 g, MUNKEN Polar 400 gr

with two types of book cover and two types of notebook



fonts: Sequel Sans by OGJ Type Design, VTF Gulax