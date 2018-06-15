Pop & Pac Studio
Inglewood Coffee Roasters
    No one ever became known without turning heads. – Where the tallest skyscraper is Randy’s Donuts, the space between Hawthorne and Fox Hills. Post… Read More
    No one ever became known without turning heads. – Where the tallest skyscraper is Randy’s Donuts, the space between Hawthorne and Fox Hills. Posters and paint litter the streets. This is where we from. Disrupting the scene and making our presence known, Inglewood coffee is a taste you can’t ignore. Once just faces with no names; Inglewood Roasters are the emerging kings of the coffee drink. Causing a stir and turning heads, Inglewood Roasters are the ones to represent. This concept references street art to articulate the struggle; the effort and perseverance it takes to make it. The infinity symbol is used throughout to articulate that Inglewood is a name not be forgotten. Read Less
Branding, Packaging, Website and Graphic Design by Pop & Pac +
Packaging produced by O'Kelly Group + Photography by Foliolio +
3D Visualisation by 3D2D Studio.  
Thank You!
