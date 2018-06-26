Multiple Owners
Millie Simmonds
Millicent "Millie" Simmonds (born 2003) is a deaf American actress who starred in the drama film Wonderstruck (2017) and the horror film A Quiet Place (2018). For Wonderstruck, she was nominated for several awards for best youth performance.
When researching Millie for this photoshoot, we found that her look fits into any decade. We decided to create an editorial collection that places Millie in each decade from the 60s to the 2000s. Photographed in one day at a vacation house in Oxnard, CA. 
Millie and her family are literally the nicest people we've ever met. Millie is wise beyond her years and will have a remarkable career / life. 
