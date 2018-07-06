VELCRO® Brand Hook & Loop 

About

We have been approached by VELCRO® Australia Pry Ltd to create a tribute film that celebrates the hook&loop technology behind VELCRO® brand fasteners. With the burr plant at its core, the film explores one of the most notorious examples of biomimicry, drawing the parallels between the technology and the nature that inspired it. Designed, directed & produced by Alexa Sirbu & Lukas Vojir Music by Zelig Sound Read Less

