Alexandra Zutto
Miass, Russian Federation
Zulu Ident
Illustration
Animation
Motion Graphics
2362
228
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/3/2018
Alexandra Zutto
Miass, Russian Federation
Zulu Ident
Illustration
Animation
Motion Graphics
2362
228
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
10/3/2018
Last year I was commissioned by Danish TV Station TV2, to create an ident for Zulu channel.
I had a complete freedom in this project, it's traditional frame-by-frame drawn animation.
View
Complete
Profile
Grow
by:
Alexandra Zutto
Animation
4964
46371
Featured On:
6/7/2018
Procreate Pocket
by:
Alexandra Zutto
Illustration
486
4034
36 Days of Type 2017/18
by:
Alexandra Zutto
Illustration
743
5537
2018
by:
Alexandra Zutto
Illustration
484
4982
various illustrations 2017
by:
Alexandra Zutto
Illustration
3897
38763
Featured On:
11/5/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Credits
Alexandra Zutto
Miass, Russian Federation
Follow
Following
Unfollow
