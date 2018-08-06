Discover
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
justyna stasik
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
2cm less
Illustration
1914
529
35
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/8/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
justyna stasik
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
2cm less
Illustration
1914
529
35
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/8/2018
About
About
My whole adult life, I was 165cm. My doctor just told me I'm not. This is how I feel now.
Published:
justyna stasik
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Some
Multiple Owners
by:
justyna stasik
by:
ARM Sattavorn
by:
Wonderlust *
by:
CypherAudio ™
by:
Juan Ponta
Illustration
3139
21763
Featured On:
4/24/2018
Tour de France Impressions
by:
justyna stasik
Illustration
4204
35261
Featured On:
7/18/2017
Foodie notebooks for Paperole.
Multiple Owners
by:
justyna stasik
by:
Paperole Edition
Illustration
1624
11220
Montreal - Espace Pour La Vie cards
by:
justyna stasik
Illustration
2589
24136
Featured On:
7/26/2017
Pieskot - birthday cards
by:
justyna stasik
Illustration
921
9303
Comments
Basic Description
My whole adult life, I was 165cm. My doctor just told me I'm not. This is how I feel now.
Published:
Credits
justyna stasik
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Tags
girl
short
small
life
Fruit
Reality Check
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
