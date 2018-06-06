Discover
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
CACTA
Art Direction
Creative Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2018
CACTA
Art Direction
Creative Direction
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/6/2018
Published:
CACTA
is a series of contemporary experiments integrating different three-dimensional shapes simulating surreal cactus combined with objects in different spaces.
Dolly Shot
by:
NastPlas ™
Digital Art
725
2789
Featured On:
5/16/2018
Hybrot
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
790
2734
Featured On:
4/4/2018
SLAB
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
3013
34202
Featured On:
2/19/2018
Really Stranger Things
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
1241
7201
Featured On:
1/23/2018
LOCUS
by:
NastPlas ™
Art Direction
2023
20976
Featured On:
11/28/2017
CACTA is a series of contemporary experiments integrating different three-dimensional shapes simulating surreal cactus combined with objects in different spaces.
Credits
NastPlas ™
Madrid, Spain
Tags
contemporary
art
color
design
aesthetic
Interior
lifestyle
modern
object
3D
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.