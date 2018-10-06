Jan Erik Waider
Hamburg, Germany
LONGYEARBYEN AND BEYOND – Svalbard
Behance.net
    LONGYEARBYEN AND BEYOND is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the settlement of Longyearbyen and inside the Adventdalen valley on the west coast of Spitsbergen, the largest and only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in Norway. As of December 2015, Longyearbyen had a population of 2,144. Known as Longyear City until 1926, the town was named after John Munro Longyear, whose Arctic Coal Company started mining operations in 1906 and established the town. In 1916, the operations were taken over by the Norwegian coal mining company Store Norske Spitsbergen Kulkompani (SNSK), which still conducts mining on the Svalbard archipelago. 78°13′N 15°38′E. Read Less
View across Adventfjorden (Advent Bay) from Longyearbyen
Mountain range along Adventfjorden (Advent Bay)
Sail boat in the Adventfjorden (Advent Bay) near the Svalbard Airport
Old coal crane in the harbor of Longyearbyen
Remains of a coal mining tram line and buckets above Longyearbyen.
Old coal mining tram line and buckets above Longyearbyen.
The old coal cableway terminal (locally known as Taubanesentrale) in Longyearbyen
The old coal cableway terminal in Longyearbyen
The old coal cableway terminal in Longyearbyen
Houses and the Svalbard Church in Logyearbyen
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure seed bank just outside of Longyearbyen 
The old coal cableway terminal and a view over Longyearbyen
Sled dog taking a break under a house built on timber poles hammered into the permafrost ground
View across Adventfjorden (Advent Bay) with houses of Longyearbyen
A polar bear warning sign on the outskirts of Longyearbyen
Abandoned coal mine #2 in Longyearbyen
Abandoned coal mine #6 (Gruve 6) in the Adventdalen valley, between Todalen and Bolterdalen
Abandoned coal mine #6 (Gruve 6) in the Adventdalen valley, between Todalen and Bolterdalen
Coal mining tram line from coal mine #6 (Gruve 6) in the Adventdalen valley
EISCAT Svalbard Radar (ESR) on the mountain Breinosa in the Adventdalen valley
Wreck of German meteorological plane from the second world war in the Adventdalen valley
Snowy mountains in the Adventdalen valley
EISCAT Svalbard Radar (ESR) on the mountain Breinosa in the Adventdalen valley
N O R T H L A N D S C A P E S
Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com

