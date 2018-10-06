LONGYEARBYEN AND BEYOND – Svalbard

About

LONGYEARBYEN AND BEYOND is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the… Read More

LONGYEARBYEN AND BEYOND is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the settlement of Longyearbyen and inside the Adventdalen valley on the west coast of Spitsbergen, the largest and only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in Norway. As of December 2015, Longyearbyen had a population of 2,144. Known as Longyear City until 1926, the town was named after John Munro Longyear, whose Arctic Coal Company started mining operations in 1906 and established the town. In 1916, the operations were taken over by the Norwegian coal mining company Store Norske Spitsbergen Kulkompani (SNSK), which still conducts mining on the Svalbard archipelago. 78°13′N 15°38′E. Read Less

Published: