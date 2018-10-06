PharrellWilliams.com

We were tasked to create a personal website for Pharrell that houses over 20 years of his work. Normally, an artist’s personal website is all about the artist but Pharrell is all about his fans. So we gave his fans a chance to help tell his story. Fans are encouraged to make a fan card for their favorite of 500 Pharrell projects in Music, Fashion, Art, Design, TV, Film and Social Good. Visitors explore Pharrell’s world by clicking the fan cards on the homepage. Visit Site →
Role: Design, Creative Direction, Concept.
Client: Pharrell Williams, i am OTHER.
Collaborators: Will Perkins, Lillie Ferris, Jemilla Michael, Pieter De Jong, Florian Zumbrunn, Michael Mosley, Phi Hollinger, Mimi Valdes, Greg Locsin.
Year: 2016
Honors: Fast Co. Design Awards finalist, 2017 Webby nominee, FWA Site of the Day, AWWWARDS Site of the Year finalist, AWWWARDS Site of the Day, One Show Interactive finalist.
Thank You!