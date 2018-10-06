PharrellWilliams.com

We were tasked to create a personal website for Pharrell that houses over 20 years of his work. Normally, an artist’s personal website is all about the artist but Pharrell is all about his fans. So we gave his fans a chance to help tell his story. Fans are encouraged to make a fan card for their favorite of 500 Pharrell projects in Music, Fashion, Art, Design, TV, Film and Social Good. Visitors explore Pharrell’s world by clicking the fan cards on the homepage