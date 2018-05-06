About

Brandenburg is a region in Northeast Germany wholly surrounding Berlin. Compared to the vibrant German capital it is a completely different world with a predominantly rural character, maybe except from Brandenburg's capital Potsdam, where I live and which many tourists know for the famous Prussian castles and parks (Sanssoucis, Babelsberg etc.). The rural Brandenburg countryside is sparsely populated and still offers many likesome oddities and remnants of the other German country, the DDR (GDR). The always sparse population outside the few cities went down even more after the German re-unification. Yet, recently this trend changed and there are more and more signs for uprising business even in rural regions. There is a wind of change and in my series "Brandenburg Countryside" I'm trying to capture the current state of transformation and to conserve images from places that are about to disappear. Read Less

