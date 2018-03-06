Studio Mut
Bolzano, Italy
Innsbruck International
We created the identity programme and design for the Biennial of the Arts in Innsbruck, Austria. The design includes posters, advertising, program books, and a mobile website.

The distinctive portraits of the 3 leading artists / performers create an immediate connection with the audience. With the basic elements in place — the typeface, the colour, the Innsbruck International ribbon — we were free enough to design very different media without loosing the Innsbruck International brand.

Check out the website here: 2018.innsbruckinternational.com

Brand design, ad campaign, poster series, program books, responsive website.
For Innsbruck International
Design: Studio Mut. Martin Kerschbaumer, Thomas Kronbichler
Web development: Studio Mut. Thomas Kronbichler, Ernesto Bellei
Portrait photos: Maria Knoll
Typeface: GT Cinetype by Grilli Type

More about this and our other projects on studiomut.com

