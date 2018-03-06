Gerhard Human
Cape Town, South Africa
All we ever wanted was everything
1228
194
8
"All we ever wanted was everything" is a collection of new works in limited edition for the re-launch of the Supersonic Art Gallery. All works on show will be available online at https://supersonicart.shop/ 
Opening 1 June 2018.

The collection consists of 4 hand printed silkscreens, printed at the Blackriver studio with master printer Wim Legrand, and one acrylic painting on paper.
"Optimistic" 2018, 500x700mm
Hand printed Silkscreen, Edition of 16 on 300gsm Fabriano
"Animal Instinct" 2018, 500x700mm
Hand printed Silkscreen, Edition of 16 on 300gsm Fabriano
"Fauna" 2018, 500x700mm
Hand printed Silkscreen, Edition of 16 on 300gsm Indigo Fabriano
"Living too late", 2018, 420x594mm
Acrylic on 300gsm Watercolor Paper
"Everything in it's right place" 2017, 700x330mm
Hand printed Silkscreen, Edition of 16 on 300gsm Fabriano
Follow on Instagram for more details: @theGerhard
