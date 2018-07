About

Transforming Bowie’s subway station into a museum exhibition. When the DAVID BOWIE IS exhibition arrived in New York City, Spotify turned his local subway station in Soho into what Variety called “a deeply researched museum piece in itself.” DAVID BOWIE IS HERE featured over 40 unique pieces, including never-before-seen photographs, personal items from his Archive, and a 150-ft anamorphic centerpiece that shows Bowie from two different eras. Each piece was accompanied by a gallery-style description card that shows the distance to the place mentioned, and a Spotify Code that plays the song it inspired. Vending machines at Broadway-Lafayette station also issued “Tickets to Mars,” limited edition Metrocards featuring Bowie’s different personas. Read Less

