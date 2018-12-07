Multiple Owners
Melanie Kraxner Graz, Austria
DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO Weida, Germany
Christian Czadilek Austria
Armin Walcher Pürgg, Austria
ZEIT–LOS in Bewegung
3271
450
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

    Adobe InCopy

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    This exceptional book gives personal insights into the lives of the »Ausseerlandler«, the people living in the area of Ausseerland – geographical… Read More
    This exceptional book gives personal insights into the lives of the »Ausseerlandler«, the people living in the area of Ausseerland – geographically speaking, the heart of Austria. It tells their stories with great honesty and conveys a strong notion of excitement, serenity and naturalness complemented by breathtaking photography. Along with the book comes a website and an app, which provides the opportunity to recall each of the thirty stories via video. Read Less
    Published:

ZEIT–LOS IN BEWEGUNG.

A coffee-table book exploring the feeling of identity, traditions and seemingly well-trodden paths to find signs of change and marks of transition.

The book encounters thirty women and men who open up to create a panoramic view of the region’s spectacular beauty, its cultural identity and its colorfulness.

This exceptional book gives personal insights into the lives of the »Ausseerlandler«, the people living in the area of Ausseerland – geographically speaking, the heart of Austria. It tells their stories with great honesty and conveys a strong notion of excitement, serenity and naturalness complemented by breathtaking photography. Along with the book comes a website and an app, which provides the opportunity to recall each of the thirty stories via video.



Credits:

Idea, concept & photography: Armin Walcher
Layout, concept & design: Melanie Kraxner 
Design, web design, UI/UX design & programming: DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Illustration: Jörg Hoffmann

Portfolio photography: Marion Luttenberger
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.