About

The Digital Construction Platform (DCP) is an experimental enabling technology for large-scale digital manufacturing. In contrast to the typical … Read More

The Digital Construction Platform (DCP) is an experimental enabling technology for large-scale digital manufacturing. In contrast to the typical gantry-based approach to digital construction, robotic arm systems offer the promise of greater task flexibility, dynamically expandable workspaces, rapid setup times, and easier implementation with existing construction techniques. Potential applications for this system include fabrication of non-standard architectural forms; incorporation of data gathered on-site in real time into fabrication processes; improvements in construction efficiency, quality, and safety; and exploration of autonomous construction systems for use in disaster relief, hazardous environments, and extraterrestrial exploration. Read Less

Published: