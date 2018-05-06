PROJECT BY SNASK
GET RAW – Rebrand
BACKGROUND
GET RAW is a health bar that is organic, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar-free. They contacted us and asked us to do a full rebrand to modernize their visual identity and tone of voice. With no empty calories, bland flavours or pointers to fad diets we felt that it was a great product that needed to become more interesting and better looking.
THE CASE
We created a concept around junk-free snacking and the love between meals. Refueling on the go isn't an indulgence but a basic human need. And so we created a concept around not feeling bad about eating between meals. Real ingredients and mouthwatering taste. Simply put say yes to snacking!
