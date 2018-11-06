Desk Objects Series

Desk Objects: a personal series of workspace related objects—monitor stand, wifi totem, pencil cups, tablet holder, and sculptural pieces.
Spent a week in Barcelona for OFFF sharing these and had fun w/ modeling and lighting these. Read Less
