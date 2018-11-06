Danny Jones
San Francisco, CA, USA
Message
Message
Desk Objects Series
2785
258
16
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Desk Objects: a personal series of workspace related objects—monitor stand, wifi totem, pencil cups, tablet holder, and sculptural pieces. Spent… Read More
    Desk Objects: a personal series of workspace related objects—monitor stand, wifi totem, pencil cups, tablet holder, and sculptural pieces. Spent a week in Barcelona for OFFF sharing these and had fun w/ modeling and lighting these. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.