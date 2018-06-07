Blürb Studio
Krakow, Poland
Element Cosmetics
    We've teamed up with a highly esteemed cosmetics producer, VisPlantis, to create an outstanding line of everyday body care goods. The products themselves were created with cutting-edge biochemistry, so their branding not only had to keep up with the pace of modern science, but also had the daunting task to make complex processes employed within their production easily accessible and understandable. The result of our work, _Element cosmetics, is created on the basis of three unique ingredients: cress sprout extract – to protect the skin from environmental pollution, snail mucus filtrate – to inhibit the signs of aging and the equivalent of venom poison – to prevent wrinkles. Read Less
Design by:

Job's scope:
Brand Strategy
Naming
Visual concept
Art Direction
Logo design
Packaging design
Posters
Collateral
Brochures
Bags
Photos by: 

Mateusz Miszczyński​​​​​​​

