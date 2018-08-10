Semibreve festival 2017









In its six editions, Semibreve has presented unique collaborations by some of the most revered electronic music artists from around the word. Including both new and established artists, Semibreve has commissioned performances by Cluster and Harmonia member Roedelius, Ben Frost, Klara Lewis, Demdike Stare, Jon Hopkins, Moritz von Oswald, Alva Noto, Fennesz, Emptyset, Ryoji Ikeda, The Haxan Cloak and many more, as well as presenting an informed programme of new work produced by students from several portuguese universities in the digital art’s field.





Semibreve’s emphasis on a carefully curated live programme, its stunning location and venues, together with its impressive audience numbers, has brought about well-deserved critical acclaim and support from the likes of Pitchfork, The Wire Magazine, The Quietus, FACT, Resident Advisor, Independent, Clash Magazine, as well as being named one of most exciting festivals in the world by Dazed and Confused Magazine.





The 7th edition, took place between 27 and of 29 October in Braga, Portugal.











