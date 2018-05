Cartoon Network: Party Poppers





They're breakdance fighting! Digging into our bag of tricks, we partnered with Cartoon Network to immerse viewers in these colorful, kaleidoscopic explosions, filled with dance-infused cartoons. We had way too much fun coming up with ways to make these characters pop, lock, and drop it.





Gumball and Darwin





Client: Cartoon Network

Directed by: Oddfellows

Creative Direction: Chris Kelly

Art Direction: Jay Quercia

Producer: Erica Kelly

Design: Jay Quercia

Additional Design: Ben Ommundson, Stan Cameron,

2D Animation: Jordan Scott, Tyler Morgan

Cel: Ben Ommundson, Stan Cameron, Khylin Woodrow, Kavan Magsoodi,

Compositing: Josh Parker





Music: Impactist

Music Arr. and Sound: Ambrose Yu