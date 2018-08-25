Sebastian Weiss
Monolicious IV
    The 4th part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Isbergues, Lyon, Pari… Read More
    The 4th part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Isbergues, Lyon, Paris, Osnabrück, Milano, Marseille, Strasbourg, Porto, Cologne, Helsinki, Düsseldorf, Chemnitz and Gouveia. All images © Sebastian Weiss . le-blanc.com . instagram.com/le_blanc . leblanccom.tumblr.com . twitter.com/helloleblanc . mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less
Monolicious IV . Multicultural Centre . Isbergues, France . Architects: Dominique Coulon & Associés
Monolicious IV

The 4th part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces.
The photographs were taken in Isbergues, Lyon, Paris, Osnabrück, Milano, Marseille, Strasbourg, Porto, Cologne, Helsinki, Düsseldorf, Chemnitz and Gouveia.

Feel free to follow me on Instagram for more works.
Monolicious IV . Musée des Confluences . Lyon, France . Architects: Coop Himmelb(l)au
Monolicious IV . Cité de la musique, Philharmonie de Paris . Paris, France . Architect: Jean Nouvel
Monolicious IV . Headquarter Kaffee Partner . Osnabrück, Germany . Architects: 3deluxe
Monolicious IV . Office building Isoil Industria Spa . Milano, Italy . Architects: Blumer and friends
Monolicious IV . MuCEM (Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean) . Marseille, France . Architects: Rudy Ricciotti
Monolicious IV . Louise Weiss building, European Parliament . Strasbourg, France . Architects: Architecture Studio
Monolicious IV . EDP Headquarter . Porto, Portugal . Architects: APEL Arquitectura
Monolicious IV . Church Johannes XXIII . Cologne, Germany . Architect: Josef Rikus
Monolicious IV . Infrastructure Airport Helsinki-Vantaa . Helsinki, Finland . Architect: unknown to me
Monolicious IV . Radisson Blu . Düsseldorf, Germany . Architects: GNA Grimbacher Nogales Architekten
Monolicious IV . Stade Jean-Bouin . Paris, France . Architect: Rudy Ricciotti
Monolicious IV . Chemnitz University of Technology, Adolf Ferdinand Weinhold Building . Chemnitz, Germany . Architects: Burger Rudacs Architekten
Monolicious IV . Chemnitz city hall . Chemnitz, Germany . Architects: Rudolf Weißer, Hubert Schiefelbein
Monolicious IV . Vodafone Headquarters . Porto, Portugal . Architects: Barbosa & Guimarães
Monolicious IV . Palacio de Justica de Gouveia . Gouveia, Portugal . Architects: Barbosa & Guimarães
Thank you for watching!

Follow me on:
Instagram | Tumblr | Twitter | Facebook
Thank You!
