Monolicious IV

About

The 4th part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Isbergues, Lyon, Pari… Read More

The 4th part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Isbergues, Lyon, Paris, Osnabrück, Milano, Marseille, Strasbourg, Porto, Cologne, Helsinki, Düsseldorf, Chemnitz and Gouveia. All images © Sebastian Weiss . le-blanc.com . instagram.com/le_blanc . leblanccom.tumblr.com . twitter.com/helloleblanc . mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less

Published: