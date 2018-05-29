Neunerhaus - Branding

N E U N E R H A U S
You are important.
One of the most famous Viennese facilities for homeless people is the neunerhaus. It helps people in need and provides them with housing and medical treatment – while ensuring a maximum of self-determination. “Help for self-help” is the motto. In 2017 neunerhaus decided to entrust moodley with creating a consistent appearance. What was clear even before the design relaunch: The content is for social services more important than over-doing the creative part. Our concept also works outside of the neunerhaus walls: We’re glad that is has been awarded by the international jury of ADC 2018.
CREDITS
Customer: neunerhaus – Hilfe für obdachlose Menschen
Creative Direction: Volkmar Weiss
Art Direction: Nora Obergeschwandner
Graphic Design: Nora Obergeschwandner
Brand Consulting: Caro Frank
Photography: Martin Stöbich
Portfolio photography: Aaron Jiang
Text: Matthias Alber
Project management: Julia Müller
