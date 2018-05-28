About

This series attempts to question our identities in this dominating global culture. These are common scenes one is greeted walking around in most streets in India. However with urbanisation and pop culture, these indigenous and simple ways have been replaced with machines and products that come in shrink wrapped boxes. This series is questioning our unique identities at the cost of embracing globalisation and will we end up looking as 'Uniform' in the this massive global village. These are people who live in their own worlds despite all the modernisation around, still holding on to the threads of culture and tradition. Read Less

