Shanghai Dreams 上海梦想 PART I

Shanghai Dreams 上海梦想
Part 1
Photography and Retouching alexisogoodwin
Shadows 阴影
The Market ; by day 白天的市场
The Market ; by night 市场在夜间
Shanghai is one of the worlds truly epic mega cities, a hive of activity and rapid change. As massive scale construction changes the face of the city, an uninhibited hunger for new technology and economic resourcefulness changes the way its people live. However its the quiet, personal moments of daily life that really shape the culture and atmosphere of the city.
