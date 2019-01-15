Multiple Owners
alexis goodwin London, United Kingdom
Happy Finish London, United Kingdom
Shanghai Dreams 上海梦想 PART I
    Shanghai is one of the worlds truly epic mega cities, a hive of activity and rapid change. As massive scale construction changes the face of the city, an uninhibited hunger for new technology and economic resourcefulness changes the way its people live. However its the quiet, personal moments of daily life that really shape the culture and atmosphere of the city. Read Less
Shanghai Dreams 上海梦想 
Part 1
Photography and Retouching alexisogoodwin
                                                                                                                                               
Shadows 阴影
The Market ; by day  白天的市场
The Market ; by night 市场在夜间
Follow me on instagram @alexisogoodwin for new projects and WIP

Follow Happy Finish on instagram @happy_finish for me and my friends:)
Thank You!
