    Adobe After Effects

    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Flash Professional

    All the cool kids are doing it! 29 rooms is the curated interactive funhouse put on by the fashionable folks at Refinery29. The epic Brooklyn-based party encompasses 29 individual rooms featuring 29 different artists, so we were thrilled when asked to create an equally epic animated invitation to spread the news. Donning our trendiest smocks, we used vibrant colors and dynamic characters to showcase the fun waiting to be had. Keep your smartphones steady and hashtags at the ready! Read Less
29Rooms

All the cool kids are doing it! 29 rooms is the curated interactive funhouse put on by the fashionable folks at Refinery29. The epic Brooklyn-based party encompasses 29 individual rooms featuring 29 different artists, so we were thrilled when asked to create an equally epic animated invitation to spread the news. Donning our trendiest smocks, we used vibrant colors and dynamic characters to showcase the fun waiting to be had. Keep your smartphones steady and hashtags at the ready!

Client: Refinery 29

Directed by: Oddfellows
Creative Direction: Colin Trenter
Art Direction: Jay Quercia
Producer: Jen Szeto
Design: Jay Quercia, Kenesha Sneed
Animation: Josh Parker, Ben Ommundson, Anne-Lou Erambert, Jordan Scott, Kavan Magsoodi, Khylin Woodrow
Music: Marmoset
Sound Design: Sonosanctus
