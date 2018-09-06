About

All the cool kids are doing it! 29 rooms is the curated interactive funhouse put on by the fashionable folks at Refinery29. The epic Brooklyn-bas… Read More

All the cool kids are doing it! 29 rooms is the curated interactive funhouse put on by the fashionable folks at Refinery29. The epic Brooklyn-based party encompasses 29 individual rooms featuring 29 different artists, so we were thrilled when asked to create an equally epic animated invitation to spread the news. Donning our trendiest smocks, we used vibrant colors and dynamic characters to showcase the fun waiting to be had. Keep your smartphones steady and hashtags at the ready! Read Less

Published: