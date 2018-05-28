Kim Byungkwan
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
The Great Mimicry
1892
190
14
'The Great Mimicry_02'  acrylic on canvas 90.9x72.7cm







'The Great Mimicry_03'  acrylic on canvas 65.1x90.9cm







'The Great Mimicry'  acrylic on canvas 80.3x116.8cm







'The Great Mimicry_04'  acrylic on canvas 112.1x145.5cm
