Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Oh! CREATOR X SWNA
Graphic Design
Print Design
Editorial Design
912
156
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/27/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Oh! CREATOR X SWNA
Graphic Design
Print Design
Editorial Design
912
156
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/27/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Oh! CREATOR X SWNA ART BOOK DESIGN
Published:
www.triangle-studio.co.kr
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
POWER(WOMEN)
by:
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Graphic Design
77
529
NAVER WEB NOVEL PORTFOLIO Book design
by:
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Graphic Design
621
6341
Featured On:
12/4/2017
bpcf Editorials
by:
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Graphic Design
833
6019
Featured On:
3/5/2017
HART CAFE Branding
by:
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Branding
1963
33125
Featured On:
12/16/2016
PEACOCK 7 TEA TIME Packaging
by:
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Graphic Design
3790
39548
Featured On:
1/6/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Oh! CREATOR X SWNA ART BOOK DESIGN
Published:
Credits
TRIANGLE STUDIO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
book
print
graphic
editorial
Korea
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.