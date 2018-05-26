First Round Identity

Identity for First Round — a one-day showcase of original presentations made to clients showing initial design explorations for logo, identity, and branding projects — organized by us.





The inaugural First Round took place in New York, NY, on May 11, 2018. (More First Rounds are being planned in new cities!)





Usually, we put a lot of time and thinking into what the identities for our events are but for this one we wanted a simple identity that would look engaging and attractive and that could be applied efficiently. We opted for a purely typographic solution with a monospace font as the primary choice and a simple framing device based on the thickness of the font. Nothing groundbreaking but fairly pleasing for implementation.