Bolsters - A Reciprocal Digital Platform for All Age
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Lightroom

    Adobe After Effects

    I would like to develop a system that can create more opportunities to connect people from the different life stages. The deliverables will be online service prototypes with offline event planing that all follow a set of the age-specific design principles. Besides these deliverable, I would like to design extension such the manual, printed communication sets, or basic working model introduction, to lower the barriers for the elderly to manipulate digital devices and online services. Read Less
