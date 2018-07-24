Multiple Owners
Make Studio Hamburg, Germany
Viola Prüller Hamburg, Germany
Michael Wagner Hamburg, Germany
Franz-Xaver Daublebsky Hamburg, Germany
Dominic Brandt Hamburg, Germany
2932
389
24
    Creative direction, including identity, photography, bottles & packaging design, and website design for ffeel; a gently refreshing beverage combining cold brew coffee and fruit, available in three different flavours.
    Creative direction, including identity, photography, bottles & packaging design, and website design for ffeel; a gently refreshing beverage combining cold brew coffee and fruit, available in three different flavours. Read Less
