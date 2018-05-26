This is a compilation of commissioned works done from late 2016 to early 2018, mostly for music bands, alcohol brands, and book publishers. Hope you enjoy!
Label and poster designs for Hao Beer (France). The deer illustration is made after vintage matchbox labels.
Every month, Japanese brand Hoppy Beverage Co asks an international artist to contribute to their Hoppy Art Land calendar with an illustration based on his/her own view of the brand and more widely of Japan. The poster is then displayed in many restaurants and bars serving Hoppy's low alcoholic beers.
My illustration was made for the month of March 2017 and is an homage to the work of Kazuo Kamimura, the master of gekiga.
T-shirt design I did to thank Kodawari Ramen (Paris, France) for letting us shoot our Fall 2016 lookbook in their awesome restaurant.
Illustration and layout for the first volume of Marie-Lorna Vaconsin's book trilogy "Le Projet Starpoint".
Published by La Belle Colère (France).
Illustration for the French edition of David Arnold's book "Kids of Appetite".
Published by Milan.
Thanks for watching!
