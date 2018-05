Commissioned works

Hoppy Art Land

Kazuo Kamimura

Every month, Japanese brand Hoppy Beverage Co asks an international artist to contribute to theircalendar with an illustration based on his/her own view of the brand and more widely of Japan. The poster is then displayed in many restaurants and bars serving Hoppy's low alcoholic beers.My illustration was made for the month of March 2017 and is an homage to the work of, the master of gekiga.