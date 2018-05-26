Yeaaah! Studio
Paris, France
Message
Message
Commissioned works
2991
749
50
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Compilation of works done from late 2016 to early 2018, mostly for music bands, alcohol brands, and book publishers.
    Published:
This is a compilation of commissioned works done from late 2016 to early 2018, mostly for music bands, alcohol brands, and book publishers. Hope you enjoy!
Record artwork for The Dustburds (France).
Record artwork and merch design for Time For Energy (France).
Artwork for the reissue of Closure in Moscow's debut album and merch design.
Merch designs for Trivium (USA).
Poster and merch design for Pærish (France).
Label and poster designs for Hao Beer (France). The deer illustration is made after vintage matchbox labels.
Every month, Japanese brand Hoppy Beverage Co asks an international artist to contribute to their Hoppy Art Land calendar with an illustration based on his/her own view of the brand and more widely of Japan. The poster is then displayed in many restaurants and bars serving Hoppy's low alcoholic beers.
My illustration was made for the month of March 2017 and is an homage to the work of Kazuo Kamimura, the master of gekiga.
T-shirt design I did to thank Kodawari Ramen (Paris, France) for letting us shoot our Fall 2016 lookbook in their awesome restaurant.
Illustration and layout for the first volume of Marie-Lorna Vaconsin's book trilogy "Le Projet Starpoint".
Published by La Belle Colère (France).
Illustration for the French edition of David Arnold's book "Kids of Appetite".
Published by Milan.
Get these Facebook Messenger for FREE here.
Illustrations for the 2017 and 2018 editions of Summerdays Festival (Switzerland).
Thanks for watching!
Follow Yeaaah! Studio on Instagram for news, process pics, and more.





Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.