About

Founded my Salvatore and Mirella Fazzari, Mobilia, meaning furniture in Italian, is a designer interiors retailer, with a distinct eye for beautiful, one-off designer furnishings. Located in Perth, Australia, this showroom features some of the world's most sought-after and beautiful interior pieces. The brand identity takes references from the craftsmanship, detail and minimalism often seen in designer furnishings. Developing a colour palette that plays with primary colours, mixed with pastels, illustration and a hand drawn typeface, we have created a brand identity that feels fun but considered. The swing tags have individually been designed for each piece of furniture, and a suite bespoke of patterns have been created using the logotype as its source. The pattern is taken from the bridge in the letter A, the dots from the negative space in the Os and the slanted lines are the letter I, placed at an angle. Read Less

