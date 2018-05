The story is taking place in the suburbs of Portland (Oregon) and tells us about an emotionally charged journey of a teenager in search of family after his father dies.





As Emily Zemler (Los Angeles Times) highlights: "For Haigh, this is the sort of story that — hopefully — generates compassion in a viewer. Charley's journey, which is often brutal and sad, offers a glimpse at what it could mean to be entirely alone in the world, afraid of never finding safety and home again. "





T he colours and graphic language were chosen to emphasize the storyline and the general mood of the novel and its film adaptation.