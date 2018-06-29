JusTalk Brand Identity





JusTalk provides a simple and fun video/voice communication service to the mobile app users. The app has more than 10 million loyal users around the world and more than 100 million minutes of international video calls every month. It is great for people with close relationships, including friends, family members, and colleagues. Users can publish and participate in online interactive activities so that they can have shared life moments and experiences with their friends and family regardless of how far away they are.





The marketing team from JusTalk approached us with the ultimate goal of making a new visual identity design appealing to international users beyond their initial Asian market and increasing brand awareness.

JusTalk was in good competition. So our task was to create a visual identity that was strong enough to compete with big players such as FaceTime, Google Duo, ooVoo, Skype, IMO, WhatsApp, Tango, Viber, WeChat, Houseparty, Musically, Facebook (Event), and Snapchat Stories.





As you know from our other projects on Bēhance, our "design funnel" approach starts with defining a visual positioning, preparing moodboards, and all other exploration and preparation work. When it's done and everything looks correct from a positioning and marketing perspective, we start producing tons of sketches with different levels of fidelity.

That's the only way to find the right balanced shape that conveys a recognizable and applicable metaphor for a logo sign. Of course, a logo sign is not always required for a company branding, and there are a lot of brands that live with a wordmark only. But the reality of digital products like mobile apps is that a logo sign is required because a core brand asset is the app icon.