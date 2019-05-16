Discover
Abstractual
Andy Hixon
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
5/16/2019
Here are some more sculptures I have been working on. Thanks for looking.
Abstractual
Published:
May 22nd, 2018
Andy Hixon
Andy Hixon
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Abstractual
Published:
May 22nd 2018
Creative Fields
Illustration
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
