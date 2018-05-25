Three portraits of Charlie

Three portraits of studio cat Charlie.



A personal project exploring feline portraiture.





Charlie is a rescue cat, he seems a little jumpy so maybe he comes from a troubled background. He is super friendly when feeding time approaches and has the softest belly hair which you can only touch when feeding him.



You can touch him gently on the head any time, but if you are too rough or inappropriate he will give you a little pretend bite or a decent scratch.

He can look quite grumpy sometimes, but we love him because he is drop dead adorable and super knowledgeable about the local area.

He loves tuna and is scared of ants.



