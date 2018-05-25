Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Three portraits of Charlie
2147
301
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Three portraits of studio cat Charlie. 
A personal project exploring feline portraiture. 

Charlie is a rescue cat, he seems a little jumpy so maybe he comes from a troubled background. He is super friendly when feeding time approaches and has the softest belly hair which you can only touch when feeding him.
You can touch him gently on the head any time, but if you are too rough or inappropriate he will give you a little pretend bite or a decent scratch. 
He can look quite grumpy sometimes, but we love him because he is drop dead adorable and super knowledgeable about the local area.
He loves tuna and is scared of ants.

Charlie I, 21 x 29.7cm
Charlie II, 29.7 x 21cm
Charlie III, 21 x 29.7cm
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.