SOUND OF SILENCE offers meditation and sensory experiences, carried out by sensory stimuli and conducted through a yoga practice, using the body as a perfect tool, to guide us through the five senses. Through art and creativity, SOUND OF SILENCE seeks to gather people sporadically and itinerantly, to give life to “spaces of silence”.





CONCEPT





Up to date with modern society and culture trends, made necessary in the visual identity for SOUND OF SILENCE, to find a modern distinctive approach.

In order to do so, the main concept, was to obtain a balance between two opposite concepts given by the name, “sound” and “silence”. As well, to represent cycles of life and nature, manifesting the spiritual and sensorial conduct of the brand.