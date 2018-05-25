Córdova Canillas Creative Agency
Barcelona, Spain
Sound of Silence
    Up to date with modern society and culture trends, made necessary in the visual identity for SOUND OF SILENCE, to find a modern distinctive approach. In order to do so, the main concept, was to obtain a balance between two opposite concepts given by the name, “sound” and “silence”. As well, to represent cycles of life and nature, manifesting the spiritual and sensorial conduct of the brand. Read Less
SOUND OF SILENCE offers meditation and sensory experiences, carried out by sensory stimuli and conducted through a yoga practice, using the body as a perfect tool, to guide us through the five senses. Through art and creativity, SOUND OF SILENCE seeks to gather people sporadically and itinerantly, to give life to “spaces of silence”.

CONCEPT

Up to date with modern society and culture trends, made necessary in the visual identity for SOUND OF SILENCE, to find a modern distinctive approach.
In order to do so, the main concept, was to obtain a balance between two opposite concepts given by the name, “sound” and “silence”. As well, to represent cycles of life and nature, manifesting the spiritual and sensorial conduct of the brand.
Combination of elegant but modern target, brought to this identity an unexpected statement that distinguishes and makes SOUND OF SILENCE recognisable.
To express a modern and an elegance purity, we used HELVETICA NEUE LT STD LIGHT EXTENDED as our primary and only identity typeface. 
By creating some changes to achieve regular widths, this extended typeface allows the balance of fresh and up to date logotype.
The circle as representation of a cycle, creates a geometric frame for this logotype. Where a balance of the two words given by the brand name, is obtain with the clockwise direction of the letters, and the inverted rotation of the words, preserve the concept of opposite ideas. A blank space is groom to allow that introduction of a symbol.
DYNAMIC SYSTEM

As a sporadically and itinerantly yoga practice brand, that seeks a distinguish experiences and events, we wanted to create a dynamic system, that enables to create contrasting aesthetics, from modern to classic. The logo, is a foundation of a constant dynamic change of symbols, that can be up to date, with modern society mutations.
STATIONARY
INVITATION
APPAREL
TOTE BAG
BADGE
ID CARD
POSTERS
FLAG
SOCIAL MEDIA
WEBSITE
Thank You!
