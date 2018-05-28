Dark Lord Day 2018
I worked with Zimmer Design and 3 Floyds Brewing Co and produce a series of 9 artworks and logo design for Dark Lord Day 2018, a festival for great beer, food and metal.
The festivals theme was based around Samurai's & Monks so we took some of the greatest generals and leaders through history and upgraded their armour and gear for the future Tokyo.
Art Direction: Jim & Jess, Zimmer Design
Thank You!