Andrew Archer
Melbourne, Australia
Message
Message
Dark Lord Day 2018
3220
387
33
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Dark Lord Day 2018 I worked with Zimmer Design and 3 Floyds Brewing Co and produce a series of 9 artworks and logo design for Dark Lord Day 2018… Read More
    Dark Lord Day 2018 I worked with Zimmer Design and 3 Floyds Brewing Co and produce a series of 9 artworks and logo design for Dark Lord Day 2018, a festival for great beer, food and metal. The festivals theme was based around Samurai's & Monks so we took some of the greatest generals and leaders through history and upgraded their armour and gear for the future Tokyo. Read Less
    Published:
Dark Lord Day 2018

I worked with Zimmer Design and 3 Floyds Brewing Co and produce a series of 9 artworks and logo design for Dark Lord Day 2018, a festival for great beer, food and metal.

The festivals theme was based around Samurai's & Monks so we took some of the greatest generals and leaders through history and upgraded their armour and gear for the future Tokyo.

Art Direction: Jim & Jess, Zimmer Design
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.