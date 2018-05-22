_

Monjecitos is a brand of liquid yeast for the manufacture of craft beer. A brand that cares about the quality of its product, since yeast is the factor that most affects the quality of this drink.





We created a brand with a clean, structured and concise design. We rely on infographic elements that facilitate the visualization of relevant information about the product, making its reading efficient. The final consumer will know that they are acquiring a high quality product and that it was manufactured in a professional manner. It is possible to communicate that it is a fresh, aseptic product without falling into scientific image. For packaging, we use tubes and glass bottles that greatly improve the aesthetics of the brand. They convey modernity, confidence, quality and a sense of chemical technology.





We decided to create an illustration inspired by Mexican engraving. It is highlighted that it is an inveterate product of Mexican origin. In addition, it creates an interesting contrast with the rest of the identity, turning it into a dynamic brand: handmade product but created in a controlled and clean space. We also designed a simpler icon that includes all these elements in a concise and straightforward way.





Monjecitos, exceptional yeasts for extraordinary drinks.

