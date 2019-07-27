Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Lil Pipes
Culto Creative
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/27/2019
Lil Pipes
Brand identity for handcrafted wooden pipes.
-
Thank you for watching.
Lil Pipes
137
777
6
Published:
May 21st, 2018
Culto Creative
Featured In
Owners
Culto Creative
Guadalajara, Mexico
Lil Pipes
Brand identity for handcrafted wooden pipes.
137
777
6
Published:
May 21st 2018
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Packaging
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
pipes
wood
handcrafted
smoking
garden
Nature
mysterious
forest
portable
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
