Photoband 2018: Vive la Révolution
This May I taught a 6 days long photography course in Moscow — #Photoband2018. As a hands-on part of it my students and I put together three different photoshoots: each with their own story, heroes, styling approach, locations and set design. Here is the first one of them — Vive la Révolution !
Photographer: Andrew Kovalev (ckovalev.com)
Actors: Daniel Mozhaev, Danila Gnido, Nikolay Likhanov
Costumes: ”Infundibulum“
Styling: Tatiana Almond
Set-design: Andrew Kovalev & Tatiana Almond
Chief assistant: Timur Ivanov (Студия65А)
BTS-photographer: Gleb Kalinin
BTS-videogrpaher: Nikita Goryachkin
Production team: Photoband students

Special thanks to ”Playwright and Director Center” (Moscow) for letting us on their stage
