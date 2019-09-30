Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SIZE? / DEATH MIRROR
Lola Beltrán
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/30/2019
Series of illustrations created for the printed and digital editions of size? magazine, illustrating an article about urban riding culture. Art directed by Huck magazine.
Read the article
here
.
THANKS!!
Follow me on
instagram
!
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SIZE? / DEATH MIRROR
157
1,308
6
Published:
May 21st 2018
Lola Beltrán
Follow
Following
Unfollow
ZIGGY STARDUST / HULL 2017
Lola Beltrán
133
1,195
CONCEPTS / DEVIANTS
Lola Beltrán
100
931
PARTISAN MOVIE POSTER
Lola Beltrán
77
944
BAD NEWS TSHIRT DESIGN
Lola Beltrán
387
2,621
THE LILY / ROSE MCGOWAN
Lola Beltrán
39
439
TIRED LION TOUR POSTER
Lola Beltrán
125
935
TANK AND THE BANGAS / COUNTRY ROAD MAGAZINE
Lola Beltrán
68
549
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
6/25/2018
SUPER BOCK CORUJA / SUMMA BRANDING
Lola Beltrán
581
4,512
MOVIE MEMORY GAME / THE LITTLE WHITE LIES
Lola Beltrán
152
1,029
RELIEFS / MICHEL LE BRIS
Lola Beltrán
65
502
Owners
Lola Beltrán
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SIZE? / DEATH MIRROR
157
1,308
6
Published:
May 21st 2018
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.