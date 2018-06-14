DARREL SHORT FILMS

DARREL
Sinopsis:
Cruce de miradas en el metro. ¿Cuántas oportunidades has dejado escapar?
Darrel hará todo lo posible para no perder la suya.
Exchange of glances in the subway. How many opportunities have you let slip?
Darrel will do everithing possible to not let escape this one.
Dirigido por Marc Briones y Alan Carabantes.
Saludos de Darrel Team.
http://www.darrelshort.com
Modelado Adicional de personajes y Logotipo Darrel: Adrián Andújar
Thank You!