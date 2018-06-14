Adrián Andújar
Valencia, Spain
Message
Message
DARREL SHORT FILMS
4266
384
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
DARREL
Sinopsis:
Cruce de miradas en el metro. ¿Cuántas oportunidades has dejado escapar?
Darrel hará todo lo posible para no perder la suya.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Exchange of glances in the subway. How many opportunities have you let slip?
Darrel will do everithing possible to not let escape this one.
Dirigido por Marc Briones y Alan Carabantes.
Saludos de Darrel Team.
http://www.darrelshort.com

Modelado Adicional de personajes y Logotipo Darrel: Adrián Andújar
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.