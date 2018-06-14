DARREL SHORT FILMS

DARREL

Sinopsis:

Cruce de miradas en el metro. ¿Cuántas oportunidades has dejado escapar?

Darrel hará todo lo posible para no perder la suya.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Exchange of glances in the subway. How many opportunities have you let slip?

Darrel will do everithing possible to not let escape this one.

Dirigido por Marc Briones y Alan Carabantes.

Saludos de Darrel Team.

http://www.darrelshort.com



