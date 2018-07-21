L'Etoile, a Russian cosmetic retailer approached me and asked if I could create a makeup brand for a specific target, the Generation Z. Together with Another Studio ( Brand Strategy & Social Media Strategy & Production Studio ), we worked on naming, brand strategy, copywriting, visual identity, packaging design, POS and finally social media strategy and content production. Soda is aimed to fill the imagination of generation Z, no gender attached and it's all about creativity, self-expression and loving you for who you are, no strings attached. ENJOY IT! 
Logo Design
Secondary Logo & Playful Logo
Identity Elements
Identity development with concept and creation of brand imagery + logo
Brand Book Concept & Design
Icons design to complement the identity. Pop, sweet, girly, fun & cool  :) !
Stickers to costumize Soda products, each product comes with a set !!!
Identity elements
Product and Packaging Design
Each product comes with a different set of stickers to for you to customize it!
​​​​​​​
Soda POS Video & Gondolas  
Animation by Menno Fomka
Soda Product Shooting for Web Landing Page & Social Media 
Photography by Debbie Trouerbach
Soda Landing Page & Instagram 
Soda Stills Life for Social Media
Photography by: Debbie Trouerbach
Soda Looks Shooting for Social Media featuring these babes <3 
photography by Amandine Kuhlmann
Video commissioned to Insane featuring Soda brand ambassador Elena Sheidlina 
Video Tutorials
Thank You!
