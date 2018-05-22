Focus on China’s ‘other’ cities

There was a time when Beijing or Shanghai were the major entry points to China. As time progressed China opened up, revealing the scale and depth of this enormous country. The chance that Beijing or Shanghai will be your first impression of China are getting less and less. That opportunity is taken away by other Chinese cities. It feels like, every week there is a new direct flight route announced connecting US/Europe non-stop with 1st and 2nd tier cities. And that makes total sense as those 2nd tier cities citizens become more affluent and far outnumber citizens of western cities. Those cities needed an identity, a face, a representation, a trademark. Can iconic architecture be all of that? As those cities grew, local governments try to increase living standards. Theaters, stadiums, school and office towers were planned and realized. Architecture does contribute to raising living standards right?Throughout the years in China, I had the opportunity to visit many cities across the country. When first setting out east in 2010, I only knew a handful of Chinese cities (can I generalize and hope that I wasn’t the only one back then?) nowadays people are more familiar and can pinpoint a variety of cities on the Chinese map. Has architecture played a role in establishing those cities on the world map? As I travelled to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd tier cities, I captured significant shapes and structures that form the main body of Beautified China II. The series of photos highlight iconic architecture in the ‘other’ Chinese cities. Those cities are: Chongqing (2), Guangzhou (2), Nanning (1), Harbin (1), Chengdu (1), Beijing (1), Beihai (1), Tianjin (1), Ningbo (1), Hong Kong (1), Suzhou (1), Shanghai (7),