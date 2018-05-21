Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
“Estonia, the Digital Republic” for The New Yorker
"The Great Crime Decline" for The New Yorker
"How EU milk is sinking Africa’s farmers" for the Politico
"What Hospitals Can Teach the Police" for the New York Times
"Diabetes Shouldn’t Bankrupt You" for the New York Times
"Waiting for the right cure for HIV" for the Wired Magazine
