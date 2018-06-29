



「酒蔵で味わう自然の恵みと、上質な憩いの時間」

300年以上酒々井の地で歴史を重ねて来た酒蔵だからこそ、地下の湧き水や米、野菜などの作物といった土地がもたらす自然の恵みを提供し、それらを田舎の風景やゆったりとした時間の流れとともに味わってもらいたい、という蔵元の想いを実現しています。







“the blessings of nature appreciated in a sake brewery and quality relaxation time.”

As a brewery that has over 300 years of history in Shisui, their hope is to offer the blessings of nature provided by the land, such as underground spring water, rice and vegetables. The brewery also wants their customers to enjoy the time that passes slowly with a countryside scenery. Sakagura Cafe is the realization of what the brewery wished for.



