千葉県酒々井町にある酒蔵「飯沼本家」。敷地内にある「まがり家」は、新潟県にあった古民家を移築再生し、酒の販売所、飲食、ギャラリースペースとして利活用した建物です。tegusuでは、この飲食スペースを「酒蔵Cafe」としてリニューアルするにあたり、店舗のコンセプト設定から、シンボルロゴ、リーフレットやポスター・メニューなどの印刷媒体、マグカップやテイクアウト用の紙コップなど各アイテムのデザインまで、制作全般に携わっています。
Iinumahonke is a sake brewery located in Shisui, Shiba Prefecture. On their property, there is a building called “Magariya.” It used to be an old private house in Niigata Prefecture, but it was relocated and refurbished, and turned into a building used for selling sake, eating and drinking, and as a gallery. When they renewed the building to be reused as “Sakagura Cafe,” tegusu handled the overall production of work, including the development of the shop concept and print media such as the symbol logo, leaflet, poster and menu, and the design of items like mugs and paper cups for takeout.
「酒蔵で味わう自然の恵みと、上質な憩いの時間」
300年以上酒々井の地で歴史を重ねて来た酒蔵だからこそ、地下の湧き水や米、野菜などの作物といった土地がもたらす自然の恵みを提供し、それらを田舎の風景やゆったりとした時間の流れとともに味わってもらいたい、という蔵元の想いを実現しています。
“the blessings of nature appreciated in a sake brewery and quality relaxation time.”
As a brewery that has over 300 years of history in Shisui, their hope is to offer the blessings of nature provided by the land, such as underground spring water, rice and vegetables. The brewery also wants their customers to enjoy the time that passes slowly with a countryside scenery. Sakagura Cafe is the realization of what the brewery wished for.
シンボルロゴにはマグカップを酒の貯蔵タンク見立て醸す蔵人をアイコンに、田んぼや稲穂など自然の恵みをイメージしたモチーフを加え、酒蔵Cafeのコンセプトを表現しています。またキービジュアルとして多くのアイテムに藍染の暖簾を用い、和の佇まいを残しながら印象に統一感を持たせています。
The concept of Sakagura Cafe is represented in the symbol logo, in which you can see an icon of a brewer working beside a sake storage tank disguised as a mug. It also has motifs of rice fields and stocks of rice, the blessings of nature. Indigo dyed noren (a split short curtain) is used in the main graphic piece and it appears in many items. This gives these items a Japanese taste and a unified impression.
Client : 株式会社飯沼本家
Project Management: 株式会社アンカーマン
Direction, Design : 藤田雅臣 / 株式会社tegusu
Photographer : 早川佳郎
Model : Nana Tomura
Client : Iinumahonke Inc.
Project Management: Anchorman Inc.
Direction, Design : Masaomi Fujita / tegusu Inc.
Photographer : Yoshiro Hayakawa
Model : Nana Tomura
